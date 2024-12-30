Azerbaijan reports progress on major projects in Khankendi, Khojaly, and Aghdara districts for 2024

KHANKENDI, Azerbaijan, December 30. Over the past year, significant construction and restoration work has been carried out in Azerbaijan’s Khankendi, a city recently liberated from occupation, Trend reports.

The Public Relations Department of the Restoration, Construction, and Management Service in Khankendi city, Aghdara and Khojaly districts noted the recent data in their 2024 year-end update.

The report highlights the substantial work completed in these regions, particularly in Khankendi, which was returned to Azerbaijani control as a result of local anti-terrorist operations carried out by the Azerbaijani army in September 2023. These efforts were part of the wider mission set by the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Ilham Aliyev, to restore the economy, housing, employment, and infrastructure and carry out reconstruction.

Notably, significant progress has been made in promoting economic activity, attracting private sector investments, and creating jobs. Hundreds of businesses are now operating across a range of sectors, including manufacturing, services, public catering, and agriculture. Investments worth tens of millions of manats have been made, creating employment opportunities for hundreds of local residents.

Among the key initiatives is the establishment of a sewing factory in Khankendi, set up with Uzbek investments. The factory, which opened in November, is expected to employ up to 400 people initially, with plans to expand to 800 jobs in the future. Currently, 300 people are employed at the facility. The factory produces both local and Uzbek raw materials, with 80 percent of its output set to be exported, contributing significantly to non-oil exports in the region.

Reconstruction projects in Khankendi, Khojaly, and Aghdara continue under the direct supervision of the head of state, who regularly visits the area to monitor the progress of these works.

On May 28, the process of returning displaced persons to Khojaly began, with the first 46 families resettled. Additional families were relocated in December, with 27 families moved to the village of Ballidja and 21 families to other parts of Khojaly.

In Khankendi, the population is steadily growing, with nearly 8,000 residents currently living in the city. The government plans to expand resettlement efforts further.

Notable infrastructure developments include the launch of a new airport terminal in Khojaly, which President Ilham Aliyev visited on July 5, 2024, to oversee its restoration. This project is crucial for improving logistical capabilities in the region.

In addition, President Ilham Aliyev participated in the reopening of the "Karabakh" and "Palace" hotels in Khankendi, following extensive renovations. The President also laid the foundation for a new Congress Center and Hotel in Khankendi, designed in a unique Karabakh architectural style.

President Ilham Aliyev has reviewed the ongoing construction of the Congress Center on Victory Square in Khankendi, along with the restoration work at the Bulud Hotel on September 20, 2024. The Congress Center is being designed to meet modern standards, providing a venue capable of hosting events of both national and international significance.

As part of continuing efforts to restore and modernize Khankendi, the President signed several key orders in 2024 aimed at advancing infrastructure projects and improving living conditions in the city. These initiatives are critical to ensuring the return of displaced communities and fostering economic recovery.

In addition to infrastructure development, plans for further infrastructure and urban development are already in motion for 2025. The continued focus will be on creating a Victory Park, a Victory Museum, and a new cultural center to enhance the quality of life for the local population. International firms like Chapman Taylor are working on the city’s master plan to further develop Khankendi.

Looking ahead, 2025 is set to be a pivotal year, with the planned completion of key infrastructure projects and services, alongside continued restoration work in surrounding areas. The next phase will focus on the return of former internally displaced persons, further cementing the region’s recovery and growth.