Turkish Embassy in Azerbaijan Congratulates on World Azerbaijanis Solidarity Day and New Year

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 31. The Turkish Embassy in Azerbaijan extended its congratulations to the people of Azerbaijan on the occasion of December 31, World Azerbaijanis Solidarity Day, and the New Year, Trend reports.

The embassy shared the message on its official "X" social media page.

"We congratulate the people of Azerbaijan on December 31 – the Day of Solidarity of World Azerbaijanis and the New Year, and wish that the New Year brings peace and tranquility to the people of Azerbaijan and the entire Turkic world," the message stated.