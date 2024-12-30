Data on Aktau crash investigation to be presented within 30 days

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 30. The Kazakh government commission investigating the crash of the Azerbaijan Airlines (AZAL) plane near the city of Aktau will present the preliminary results of its work within 30 days, Vice Minister of Transport of Kazakhstan Talgat Lastayev said, Trend reports.

"In general, according to standards, preliminary or interim results of the investigation are announced within 30 days," Talgat Lastayev said.

According to Lastayev, "the field stage of the investigation is currently underway, that is, fragments of the aircraft, prints at the crash site are being collected, casts are being taken, all of this is being collected in a specially organized hangar at the Aktau airport."

To note, the wrecked Embraer 190 aircraft of Azerbaijan Airlines (AZAL), operating flight J2-8243 from Baku to Grozny, had 62 passengers and 5 crew members on board, totaling 67 individuals. The tragedy resulted in 38 fatalities and 29 injuries.

“Black box” of the plane has been found, and procedures are being carried out to analyze it in accordance with international aviation conventions. At the moment, an investigation into the causes of the crash is underway. Final conclusions will be made after all necessary research and data analysis is completed.