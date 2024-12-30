Vətən müharibəsinin Anım Gününün rəmzi olan Xarı bülbül
Iran releases currency exchange rates for December 30

Iran Materials 30 December 2024 11:32 (UTC +04:00)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 30. The Central Bank of Iran (CBI) put up an official exchange rate for foreign currencies on December 30, Trend reports via the CBI.

According to the bank's currency exchange rate, 45 currencies experienced an upward trajectory compared to December 29.

As for CBI, $1 equals 570,727 rials, and one euro is 594,880 rials, while on December 29, one euro was 592,427.

Currency

Rial on December 30

Rial on December 29

1 US dollar

USD

570,727

568,284

1 British pound

GBP

717,578

714,682

1 Swiss franc

CHF

632,752

630,150

1 Swedish króna

SEK

51,871

51,646

1 Norwegian krone

NOK

50,287

50,006

1 Danish krone

DKK

79,781

79,447

1 Indian rupee

INR

6,683

6,655

1 UAE dirham

AED

155,406

154,740

1 Kuwaiti dinar

KWD

1,851,509

1,839,706

100 Pakistani rupees

PKR

205,068

204,192

100 Japanese yens

JPY

361,612

359,993

1 Hong Kong dollar

HKD

73,531

73,212

1 Omani rial

OMR

1,482,943

1,476,062

1 Canadian dollar

CAD

395,973

394,334

1 New Zealand dollar

NZD

321,488

320,119

1 South African rand

ZAR

30,546

30,394

1 Turkish lira

TRY

16,231

16,195

1 Russian ruble

RUB

5,613

5,390

1 Qatari riyal

QAR

156,793

156,122

100 Iraqi dinars

IQD

43,555

43,370

1 Syrian pound

SYP

44

44

1 Australian dollar

AUD

354,654

353,297

1 Saudi riyal

SAR

152,194

151,542

1 Bahraini dinar

BHD

1,517,891

1,511,394

1 Singapore dollar

SGD

420,024

418,251

100 Bangladeshi takas

BDT

475,673

473,600

10 Sri Lankan rupees

LKR

19,510

19,427

1 Myanmar kyat

MMK

272

271

100 Nepalese rupees

NPR

417,512

415,736

1 Libyan dinar

LYD

116,093

115,605

1 Chinese yuan

CNY

78,202

77,867

100 Thai baht

THB

1,672,308

1,668,230

1 Malaysian ringgit

MYR

127,623

127,079

1,000 South Korean won

KRW

387,409

385,806

1 Jordanian dinar

JOD

804,975

801,529

1 euro

EUR

594,880

592,427

100 Kazakh tenge

KZT

109,369

108,709

1 Georgian lari

GEL

204,247

203,373

1,000 Indonesian rupiahs

IDR

35,215

35,021

1 Afghan afghani

AFN

8,116

8,089

1 Belarusian ruble

BYN

174,365

173,522

1 Azerbaijani manat

AZN

335,722

334,285

100 Philippine pesos

PHP

985,546

981,307

1 Tajik somoni

TJS

52,203

52,018

1 Turkmen manat

TMT

163,058

162,081

Venezuelan bolívar

VES

11,039

10,992

The CBI adopted the SANA system for currency exchange offices, where one euro costs 695,153 rials and $1 costs 666,929 rials.

NIMA is a scheme for selling a percentage of the foreign money earned from exports.

The price of one euro in this system amounted to 676,219 rials, and the price of $1 totals 648,764 rials.

On the black market, $1 is worth about 802,000–805,000 rials, while one euro is about 836,000–839,000 rials.

