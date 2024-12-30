Iran releases currency exchange rates for December 30

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 30. The Central Bank of Iran (CBI) put up an official exchange rate for foreign currencies on December 30, Trend reports via the CBI.

According to the bank's currency exchange rate, 45 currencies experienced an upward trajectory compared to December 29.

As for CBI, $1 equals 570,727 rials, and one euro is 594,880 rials, while on December 29, one euro was 592,427.

Currency Rial on December 30 Rial on December 29 1 US dollar USD 570,727 568,284 1 British pound GBP 717,578 714,682 1 Swiss franc CHF 632,752 630,150 1 Swedish króna SEK 51,871 51,646 1 Norwegian krone NOK 50,287 50,006 1 Danish krone DKK 79,781 79,447 1 Indian rupee INR 6,683 6,655 1 UAE dirham AED 155,406 154,740 1 Kuwaiti dinar KWD 1,851,509 1,839,706 100 Pakistani rupees PKR 205,068 204,192 100 Japanese yens JPY 361,612 359,993 1 Hong Kong dollar HKD 73,531 73,212 1 Omani rial OMR 1,482,943 1,476,062 1 Canadian dollar CAD 395,973 394,334 1 New Zealand dollar NZD 321,488 320,119 1 South African rand ZAR 30,546 30,394 1 Turkish lira TRY 16,231 16,195 1 Russian ruble RUB 5,613 5,390 1 Qatari riyal QAR 156,793 156,122 100 Iraqi dinars IQD 43,555 43,370 1 Syrian pound SYP 44 44 1 Australian dollar AUD 354,654 353,297 1 Saudi riyal SAR 152,194 151,542 1 Bahraini dinar BHD 1,517,891 1,511,394 1 Singapore dollar SGD 420,024 418,251 100 Bangladeshi takas BDT 475,673 473,600 10 Sri Lankan rupees LKR 19,510 19,427 1 Myanmar kyat MMK 272 271 100 Nepalese rupees NPR 417,512 415,736 1 Libyan dinar LYD 116,093 115,605 1 Chinese yuan CNY 78,202 77,867 100 Thai baht THB 1,672,308 1,668,230 1 Malaysian ringgit MYR 127,623 127,079 1,000 South Korean won KRW 387,409 385,806 1 Jordanian dinar JOD 804,975 801,529 1 euro EUR 594,880 592,427 100 Kazakh tenge KZT 109,369 108,709 1 Georgian lari GEL 204,247 203,373 1,000 Indonesian rupiahs IDR 35,215 35,021 1 Afghan afghani AFN 8,116 8,089 1 Belarusian ruble BYN 174,365 173,522 1 Azerbaijani manat AZN 335,722 334,285 100 Philippine pesos PHP 985,546 981,307 1 Tajik somoni TJS 52,203 52,018 1 Turkmen manat TMT 163,058 162,081 Venezuelan bolívar VES 11,039 10,992

The CBI adopted the SANA system for currency exchange offices, where one euro costs 695,153 rials and $1 costs 666,929 rials.

NIMA is a scheme for selling a percentage of the foreign money earned from exports.

The price of one euro in this system amounted to 676,219 rials, and the price of $1 totals 648,764 rials.

On the black market, $1 is worth about 802,000–805,000 rials, while one euro is about 836,000–839,000 rials.

Stay up-to-date with more news on Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel