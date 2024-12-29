Azerbaijan lowers age limit for military service to 30

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 29. The age limit for military service has been lowered in Azerbaijan, Trend reports.

This is reflected in the decree signed by President Ilham Aliyev on amendments to the decrees and orders related to the application of the Law of the Republic of Azerbaijan dated December 27, 2024 No. 111-VIIQD on amendments to the Criminal Code of the Republic of Azerbaijan, the Migration Code of the Republic of Azerbaijan, the Code of Administrative Offenses of the Republic of Azerbaijan, "On the Protection of Population Health", "On Approval of the Regulation on Military Service", "On Psychiatric Care", "On Mobilization Readiness and Mobilization in the Republic of Azerbaijan" and "On Military Duty and Military Service".

According to the document, the age limit for active military service by servicemen of the Armed Forces of the Republic of Azerbaijan and servicemen of extended active military service, warrant officers and midshipmen is reduced from 35 to 30 years.

Thus, conscripts will be male citizens of Azerbaijan aged 18 to 30 years who have been or are to be taken for initial military registration and have not completed active military service.