President Ilham Aliyev's interview draws global media coverage (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 30. President Ilham Aliyev's interview with Azerbaijan Television regarding the crash of an AZAL plane in Aktau has received widespread international media coverage, Trend reports.

The French La Gazette du Caucase emphasized President Ilham Aliyev's firm stance against speculative theories about the tragedy.

"President Ilham Aliyev rejected the bird strike theory, citing the fuselage's multiple punctures, which undermine this explanation. He also highlighted that Russian officials had proposed a theory involving a gas cylinder explosion, which he considered an attempt to obscure the true cause of the incident. Azerbaijan's demands to Russia are clear and firm: an apology, acknowledgment of responsibility, accountability for those involved, and compensation for the victims," the outlet reported.

The Swiss Aze.swiss platform focused on Azerbaijan's swift response to the crash. The report highlighted President Ilham Aliyev's immediate reaction, including the dispatch of Azerbaijani medical experts to Kazakhstan and the initiation of a criminal investigation. The article also drew attention to President Ilham Aliyev's statement that the plane appeared to have sustained external damage and the possibility of interference from electronic warfare systems.

The Turkish DHA Press spotlighted the international implications of the investigation. The publication noted that President Ilham Aliyev thanked Kazakhstan for its assistance with rescue operations.

"President Aliyev stressed the importance of aviation safety and announced the suspension of flights between Baku and several Russian cities," DHA Press wrote. The article further noted that Azerbaijan’s demands for Russia to accept responsibility for the crash are in line with international law.