OTS Secretary General Kubanychbek Omuraliev honored with 2024 World Tourism Leader Award

BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 1. Ambassador Kubanychbek Omuraliev, Secretary General of the Organization of Turkic States (OTS), has been awarded the prestigious 2024 World Tourism Leader Award during the Global Tourism Forum Annual Meeting held in Brussels in December 2024, Trend reports.

According to the OTS, the World Tourism Leader Award recognizes individuals who have made remarkable and enduring contributions to the global tourism sector. Ambassador Omuraliev's exceptional efforts in advancing tourism cooperation among the Turkic States and promoting sustainable practices within the region have garnered international acclaim, making him a deserving recipient of this distinguished honor.

The award ceremony celebrated Ambassador Omuraliev alongside an impressive legacy of past recipients, including Joko Widodo, President of Indonesia, and Jose Manuel Barroso, former President of the European Commission. This accolade underscores the Secretary General’s impactful leadership in fostering collaboration and innovation within the tourism industry in the Turkic region.