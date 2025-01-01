Turkmenistan to continue its work to achieve Sustainable Development Goals - Berdimuhamedov

BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 1. Turkmenistan will continue its work to maintain peace and trust on the planet and achieve the Sustainable Development Goals, stated in the New Year's address of the President of Turkmenistan Serdar Berdimuhamedov, Trend reports.

The President of Turkmenistan noted that significant progress had been made in all areas.

He said that Turkmenistan has launched the construction of the Turkmenistan-Afghanistan-Pakistan-India gas pipeline, namely the Serhetabat-Herat section. He added that opening and groundbreaking ceremonies for major energy and transport and communications infrastructure facilities took place.

"At the same time, the second stage of the Baherden and Lebap cement plants was launched in the Ahal and Lebap velayats, and power plants and a high-voltage overhead power line along the Balkan-Dashoguz route began to operate. Modern water treatment facilities have also been put into operation," the President of Turkmenistan noted.

"The construction of the second stage of the city of Arkadag also continued. The Concept for the Development of the City of Arkadag in 2024-2052 was adopted. Our smart city has received a number of prestigious awards at international exhibitions," Berdimuhamedov said.

Berdimuhamedov also said in his address that, overall, 2024 was marked by great labor achievements and an increase in Turkmenistan’s authority.