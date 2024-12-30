Azerbaijani diaspora attends youth festival in Japan (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 30. A cultural event titled "Youth Festival" was held in the Japanese prefecture of Wakayama with the support of the Tanabe Education Committee and the "Youth Fest" organization, Trend reports via the State Committee on Work with Diaspora.

According to the committee, the event took place in the "Tanabe Enplus" center, where high school students from the city of Tanabe organized food and non-alcoholic beverage sales, workshops, and various presentations.

At the event, Azerbaijani diaspora representative Minara Shukurova gave a presentation about Azerbaijan, detailing the country's culture and history to the guests.

During the festival, choreographer Lala Aslanur conducted an online Azerbaijani dance lesson for the Japanese audience.

To note, Aslanur, the leader of the "Dance with Me" project, has been promoting Azerbaijani national dances worldwide for over five years, introducing Azerbaijani culture. Japan was the next country to experience this. The people of the Land of the Rising Sun warmly received the Azerbaijani national dances.

Articles about the festival were also published in the local press.

https://www.agara.co.jp/article/443652; https://www.agara.co.jp/article/433007

