Azerbaijan sends its inaugural humanitarian aid caravan to Syria (PHOTO/VIDEO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 30. A caravan of hope has embarked on its journey from the land of fire to the heart of a war-torn realm, carrying the seeds of compassion destined for the soil of Syria, Trend reports.

According to information, the caravan is rolling out with 10 vehicles, hauling around 200 tons of food products.

Prior to the dispach, Deputy Foreign Minister of the Republic of Azerbaijan Yalchin Rafiyev met with the Syrian Transitional Government's Foreign Minister Asaad Hassan al-Shaybani on December 29.

The parties consented to initiate a new phase focused on collaboration and camaraderie in the historically strained relations between Azerbaijan and Syria. From this perspective, the Syrian side was informed that the Azerbaijani Embassy in Damascus is scheduled to restart operations after a 12-year hiatus in the near future.

