Azerbaijan amends resolution on oil products transportation costs

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 30. The decision “On changing the level of excise rates on oil products and some issues related to the cost of transportation domestically” has been amended in Azerbaijan, Trend reports.

Prime Minister Ali Asadov signed the appropriate resolution.

The decision says that "SOCAR PETROLEUM" CJSC is in charge of paying the carriers (suppliers) mentioned in part 2 of this decision. The money for this comes from the state budget and is given to the State Oil Company of the Republic of Azerbaijan.

The Ministry of Finance is instructed to annually provide subsidies for these purposes in the state budget for the State Oil Company.

Furthermore, the State Oil Company was instructed to determine the general conditions of transportation (supply) of motor gasoline and diesel fuel to the Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic in coordination with the Ministry of Finance of the Azerbaijan Republic within one month.

