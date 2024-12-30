Head of Baku Media Center Arzu Aliyeva visits Social Service Orphanage No. 2 (PHOTO)

Photo: Press Service of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 30. On December 30, the Head of the Baku Media Center, Arzu Aliyeva, along with Alena Aliyeva, visited children at the Social Service Orphanage No. 2, managed by the Social Services Agency of the Ministry of Labor and Social Protection of the Population, Trend reports.

During the visit, the children of the institution showcased their talents by performing a skit and presenting patriotic national and international dances.

The presence of Father Frost, the Snow Maiden, and animated characters added joy to the occasion, lifting the children's spirits.

Arzu Aliyeva and Alena Aliyeva joined the children's festivities, sharing in their happiness.

At the end of the visit, essential equipment and gifts for the children were presented to Social Service Orphanage No. 2, and a commemorative photo was taken.

Additionally, Arzu Aliyeva received a memorable gift from the children.