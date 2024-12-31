President Ilham Aliyev reveals the most worrying moment for Azerbaijan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 31. I believe that Armenia's large-scale armament campaign is yet another source of threat to the region. If we were to note the most worrying moment for us this year, of course, it would be Armenia's armament, said President Ilham Aliyev in his address on the occasion of the World Azerbaijanis Solidarity Day and New Year, Trend reports.

“There is no logical explanation for this. Armenia has faced a complete fiasco with its policy of aggression,” pointed out the head of state.