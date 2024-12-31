UN Delegation in Baku congratulates Azerbaijan on World Azerbaijanis Solidarity Day

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 31. The United Nations (UN) Office in Baku extended its congratulations to the people of Azerbaijan on the occasion of December 31, World Azerbaijanis Solidarity Day, Trend reports.

The message was shared on the UN representative office's official "X" social media page.

"We sincerely congratulate the people of Azerbaijan on the Day of Solidarity of World Azerbaijanis and the upcoming New Year! May 2025 bring each of you peace, joy, and love. Happy Holidays!" the message read.