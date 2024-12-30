Eco initiative on Azerbaijani Baku's techno territory unites nature and history (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 30. The symphony of progress in Azerbaijan's capital dances hand in hand with the blossoming of verdant havens and tranquil parks, weaving a tapestry of modernization and nature's embrace in the heart of Baku, Trend reports.

The new park created in accordance with the decrees of the President of Azerbaijan from August 18, 2023, and January 13, 2024 in Narimanov district is one of such recreation zones.

In connection with the creation of a recreation park on the territory known as Antena Park near Ganjlik metro station, some buildings in an emergency condition were demolished on this territory; the territory of the park was expanded and increased to 19,500 ha. The existing historical administrative building was preserved on the territory of the park, where restoration works were carried out.

Even though a host of organizations and a few enterprising souls had their eyes on this land for a multitude of reasons, following the directive from President Ilham Aliyev, the territory was turned over to the locals, and a brand-new modern park was set in motion.

The new park contains all conditions for meaningful recreation of residents and effective organization of their leisure time. The installation of two fountains is also being finalized here. This will additionally decorate the recreation space.

The Museum of Natural Science is being created on this territory for the first time in Azerbaijan on the initiative of Vice President of the Heydar Aliyev Foundation Leyla Aliyeva.

Green plantings have been created on 13,800 ha of the territory of the modern recreation complex. Thus, small forests of cedar, oak, Eldar pine, red-leaved maple, and other trees have been planted here, as well as silver acacia, ligustrum, viburnum, calina, lysidium, medicinal laurel, lagistroma, loropetalum, Arabian jasmine, and other types of trees, shrubs, and plants that have been planted for the first time in Azerbaijan.

The lighting system in the park is configured according to the most modern standards based on a new design. Pedestrian and bicycle paths have been laid here; children's entertainment and sports grounds have been created.

Moreover, a tunnel has been built to connect the new park with the nearby Dada Gorgud Park. The aforementioned area, which was once a wasteland, has now turned into a large forest belt.

To note, this year, the Central Botanical Garden, Narimanov Park, the park near the Baku Sea Station, Khagani Garden, the park around the monument to Jafar Jabbarli, and the Javanshir Bridge were reconstructed on the territory of Baku city by the relevant decrees of President Ilham Aliyev.

