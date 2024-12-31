I hope that starting from the end of January next year, this policy of evil and slander against Azerbaijan will be stopped - President Ilham Aliyev

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 31. All the efforts of some Western countries, so-called non-governmental organizations under their control and fake media outlets that wanted to use COP29 against Azerbaijan were in vain, said President Ilham Aliyev in his address on the occasion of the World Azerbaijanis Solidarity Day and New Year, Trend reports.

“After COP, for almost two months now, a campaign of evil, slander, lies and fabrications has been underway against us. I hope that starting from the end of January next year, this policy of discrimination, evil and slander against Azerbaijan will be stopped. In any case, our hopes are high,” the head of state added.