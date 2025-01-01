Presidency of EAEU passes to Belarus

Vətən müharibəsinin Anım Gününün rəmzi olan Xarı bülbül
World Materials 1 January 2025 08:49 (UTC +04:00)
Photo: Eurasian Economic Commission

Ingilab Mammadov
BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 1. The chairmanship of the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU) passed to Belarus on January 1, 2025, Trend reports.

Over the next year, Belarus will chair the Supreme Eurasian Economic Council, the Eurasian Intergovernmental Council and the Council of the Eurasian Economic Commission, which are bodies of the EAEU.

As part of the chairmanship, it is planned to hold a meeting of the Supreme Eurasian Economic Council, a meeting of the Eurasian Economic Forum, a meeting of the Eurasian Intergovernmental Council and a number of other EAEU events in Minsk.

