Azerbaijan lives in peace, tranquility, security and stability - President Ilham Aliyev

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 31. Azerbaijan lives in peace, tranquility, security and stability, said President Ilham Aliyev in his address on the occasion of the World Azerbaijanis Solidarity Day and New Year, Trend reports.

"We are successfully concluding the year 2024. All the goals we set at the beginning of the year have been met. Our country has developed confidently. Our country's international reputation has increased significantly. There is positive development in the country's economy. Our military power has increased. Stability prevails in our country. The Azerbaijani people are living in conditions of security.

The events unfolding in the world today are clearly visible to all of us. New wars, confrontations and conflicts are flaring up. Bloody clashes continue in different regions of the world. Azerbaijan, however, lives in peace, tranquility, security and stability. I am sure that stability and peace will be eternal in the future too," said President Ilham Aliyev.