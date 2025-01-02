Baker Hughes to deliver gas technology for Woodside-Bechtel LNG plants

BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 2. Baker Hughes, an energy technology company, announced an agreement to provide gas technology equipment for two liquefaction plants in Phase 1 of Woodside Energy Group’s Louisiana LNG development, Trend reports.

The plants, managed by Bechtel Energy Inc., are designed to produce a total capacity of approximately 11 million tonnes per annum (MTPA).

The order includes eight main refrigeration compressors powered by LM6000PF+ gas turbines and eight expander-compressors. These components will leverage Baker Hughes’ established LNG technologies to support the project’s delivery.

Paul Marsden, president of Bechtel Energy, emphasized the importance of the development: “Louisiana LNG will play a vital role in meeting the world’s increasing LNG demand. Bechtel is proud to collaborate with Baker Hughes to help deliver this critical project.”

Ganesh Ramaswamy, executive vice president of Industrial & Energy Technology at Baker Hughes, highlighted the company’s commitment: “We are dedicated to ensuring the LNG industry can meet growing energy demand through our proven technology. This project builds on our 40-year experience in LNG and longstanding partnerships with Bechtel and Woodside.”

Previously, Baker Hughes was selected to supply electric-powered Integrated Compressor Line (ICL) packages and additional turbomachinery for the associated pipeline connected to the LNG terminal. Woodside aims to finalize investment decisions for the project by the first quarter of 2025.