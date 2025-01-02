Iran's GDP value in industrial and mining sector soars

BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 2. Iran's GDP value in industrial and mining sectors grew by 22.8 percent during the last six months of the Iranian year (from March 20 through September 21, 2024) compared to the same period of last year (from March 21 through September 22, 2023).

The data obtained by Trend from the country's Central Bank shows that GDP in the industrial and mining sectors amounted to 27.2 quadrillion rials (about $47.8 billion) during the six months. The value of GDP in the industrial and mining sectors in the same period last year amounted to about 22.2 quadrillion rials (about $38.9 billion).

The information showed that GDP in the industrial sector amounted to 19.8 quadrillion rials (about $34.8 billion) during the six months. This is 21.9 percent higher than the same period last year. In the same period last year, GDP in the industrial sector totaled 16.2 quadrillion rials (about $28.6 billion).

Moreover, the statistics add that the value of GDP in the mining sector for the six months amounted to about 2.08 quadrillion rials (about $3.65 billion). This is 19.2 percent more than in the same period last year. During the same period last year, GDP in the mining sector amounted to 1.74 quadrillion rials (about $3.06 billion).

According to the statistics, the share of the industry and mining sector in GDP amounted to 27.3 percent for six months.

Furthermore, the value of GDP, including crude oil, for six months totaled about 99.6 quadrillion rials (about $177 billion) at current prices. Taking into account crude oil, the value of Iran's GDP for six months increased by 30.6 percent compared to the same period last year.

To note, Iran's Central Bank published GDP statistics in both current prices and 8-year-old prices (from March 21, 2015, through March 20, 2016), which is considered an index for the country. The information includes current prices.