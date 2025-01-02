Solar power plant to be built in Iran's north Khorasan Province

BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 2. The solar power plant with a capacity of 1,000 megawatts will be built soon in the province of North Khorasan, located in the northeast of Iran, the Minister of Energy of Iran Abbas Aliabadi said today at an event organized on the occasion of the commissioning of a water supply facility in the province of North Khorasan, Trend reports.

According to him, the mentioned solar power plant in North Khorasan Province will be built with the financial support of the private sector.

Aliabadi noted that North Khorasan Province has great potential for the construction of solar and other renewable power plants. With the installation of sustainable electricity in the province, the consumption of fossil fuels will also be reduced.

Meanwhile, the Shirvan district water supply facility was commissioned today in the North Khorasan Province of Iran. A total of 1.35 trillion rials (about $2.37 million) has been expensed on this facility.

To note, Iranian President Masoud Pezheshkian visited the Northern Khorasan Province on December 25 with a delegation of ministers. Within the framework of the visit, it is planned to hand over the facilities of many projects.