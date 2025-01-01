Uzatom appraises low-power nuclear plant building in Uzbekistan (Exclusive)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 1. Initiatives have commenced on the design and engineering assessments as a critical component of the execution phase for the development of a compact nuclear power generation facility in Uzbekistan, Director of Uzatom Azim Akhmedkhadjaev told Trend.

"On September 10, 2024, a protocol was signed with the State Corporation for Atomic Energy 'Rosatom' to begin the work. Specifically, a shift camp and construction and installation base will be built, and engineering surveys will begin," he said.

According to Akhmedkhadjaev, a watchful eye on the environmental components keeps rolling at the construction site.

"Aerometeorological monitoring, observations of surface and groundwater characteristics, as well as monitoring of seismic activity and modern movements of the Earth's surface, are being conducted. All of these works are carried out based on the recommendations of IAEA (International Atomic Energy Agency) experts following the SEED (Site and External Events Design Review) mission to Uzbekistan in 2022.

Moreover, preparatory work is being carried out under the contract. The energy launch of the first reactor unit is expected to take place 60 months after the start of the works. Each subsequent unit will be launched at six-month intervals," the Uzatom director added.

To note, the ball started rolling on the small nuclear power plant project in the summer of 2024. The inaugural construction headquarters meeting took place at the site of the future nuclear power plant, where the groundwork was laid for the initial tasks. Getting these done will keep the project on the straight and narrow, ensuring everything stays on schedule.