Azerbaijan approves new tariffs for water and sewage connections

BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 2. In response to a proposal from Azerbaijan's State Water Resources Agency, tariffs for connecting to water supply and sewage systems have been approved for the first time, Trend reports.

According to the country's Tariff Council, these services have been provided without state regulation, and there was no fixed cost for them.

The approved tariffs for connecting households to water and sewage systems take a differentiated approach, considering both social factors and regional differences.

The one-time connection fee for the water supply system in Baku, Sumgayit, Khirdalan, and the Absheron District is set at 200 manat (approximately $117), while for other areas, it will be 170 manat (approximately $99). For the sewage system, the connection fee in Baku, Sumgayit, Khirdalan, and Absheron District is 345 manat (approximately $202), while in other regions, it's 290 manat (approximately $170).

For construction sites needing up to 100 cubic meters of water per day, the one-time connection fee depends on the pipe diameter and ranges from 995 to 1,015 manat (approximately $582 to $594). The sewage system connection fee for construction sites is set at 1,635 manat (approximately $954).

Connection work funded by the construction site covers distances up to 30 meters. If the distance exceeds 30 meters, the supplier will extend the existing network at no additional cost.

Regulating these tariffs will lower connection costs, improve service sustainability and quality, promote financial transparency, and enhance the accounting system. It will also allow businesses to better predict costs when making investments due to the fixed pricing.