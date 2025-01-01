Chargé d'affaires of Iranian embassy summoned to Azerbaijani MFA

BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 1. Chargé d'affaires of the Islamic Republic of Iran in Azerbaijan Seyyed Jafar Aghayi Marian has been summoned to the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry, Trend reports.

The Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry said that the reason was the offensive statements made against Azerbaijan and President Ilham Aliyev on December 29, 2024, at an event in Ardabil with the participation of the representative of the Supreme Leader of Iran, Ayatollah Seyyed Hassan Ameli.

The speech was broadcast on one of the channels of the Radio and Television Organization of Iran.

"The Azerbaijani side expressed a strong protest to Iran in connection with this incident. In addition, dissatisfaction was expressed over the obvious incitement of anti-Azerbaijani sentiments among the Iranian population recently," the Foreign Ministry emphasized.

The Foreign Ministry told the diplomat that anti-Azerbaijani propaganda contradicts the spirit of bilateral relations, the goals and objectives facing the countries. It was noted that such actions are aimed at creating hatred and enmity, rather than maintaining and deepening interstate and interpersonal relations.