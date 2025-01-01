Kyrgyzstan multiplies total potato imports

BISHKEK, Kyrgyzstan, January 1. Kyrgyzstan significantly increased its potato imports, bringing in 54,424 tons from January through October 2024, up 2.2 times compared to the same period of 2023.

Data obtained by Trend from the National Statistical Committee shows that the total import value reached $7.7 million, marking a 97 percent year-on-year growth.

The potato importers were Uzbekistan (44,711 tons, $4.67 million), Kazakhstan (8,804 tons, $2.7 million), Russia (884 tons, $344,000), and Azerbaijan (24 tons, $3,000).

Kyrgyzstan's foreign trade turnover amounted to $13.4 billion in 10 months, which is 6.4 percent more than in the same period of 2023.

The country's total exports grew by 25.2 percent year-on-year to $3.1 billion, while imports increased by 1.8 percent to $10.3 billion.