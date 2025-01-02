Azerbaijan boosts nationwide payment card turnover

BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 2. Azerbaijan's payment card turnover via ATMs and POS terminals increased by 2 billion manat ($1.1 billion), or 23.46 percent, in November 2024, from 8.7 billion manat ($5.1 billion) to 10.7 billion manat ($6.2 billion).

Data obtained by Trend from the Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA) shows that the total number of payment card transactions amounted to 165.8 million (up by 36.68 percent over the year), including 6.2 million transactions worth 300 million manat ($176.4 million) carried out abroad.

The number of debit card transactions (both inside and outside the country) amounted to 153.1 million for 9.9 billion manat ($5.8 billion), of which 13.5 million transactions worth 3.2 billion manat ($1.8 billion) were made through ATMs inside the country and 42.3 million transactions worth 746 million manat ($438.8 million) were made through POS terminals inside the country.

Bank customers conducted 12.6 million credit card transactions, both domestically and internationally, with a total value of 794 million manats ($467 million).

In the meantime, POS terminals processed over 5.7 billion transactions worth 180 million manat ($105.8 million), and ATMs processed 417,000 transactions worth 110 million manat ($64.7 million).

As of December 1, 2024, the number of payment cards in Azerbaijan increased by almost 2.89 million, or 17.49 percent, compared to the same period last year, reaching 19.4 million, up from almost 16.5 million a year earlier.