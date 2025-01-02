Tajikistan discloses GDP growth rate for 2024

DUSHANBE, Tajikistan, January 2. In 2024, Tajikistan's GDP exceeded 150 billion somoni ($13.7 billion), with a real growth rate of 8.4 percent, President Emomali Rahmon announced during his address to the country's parliament, Trend reports.

The president highlighted that over the past five years, the average growth rate of the national economy has been 7.7 percent.

Rahmon also stated that, for the socio-economic development of the country and the implementation of priority government investment projects, as well as national, sectoral, and local plans and programs, more than 197 billion somoni ($18 billion) had been allocated from the state budget, along with domestic and foreign investments over the past five years.

He further emphasized that in the last three years, more than 1,500 educational facilities, including preschools and schools, over 660 healthcare facilities, 480 sports venues, 175 cultural and recreational objects, and thousands of other industrial and social projects have been built and put into operation.

Tajikistan's GDP stood at 130.8 billion somoni ($12.06 billion), with a real growth rate of 8.3 percent.