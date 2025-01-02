Kazakhstan leads investment growth in North and Central Asia

ASTANA, Kazakhstan, January 2. Kazakhstan is demonstrating leadership in attracting investments for new projects in the North and Central Asia region, according to a report by the Economic and Social Commission for Asia and the Pacific (ESCAP) of the UN, Trend reports.

The Economic and Social Commission for Asia and the Pacific (ESCAP) of the UN has published a report on investments in the region for 2024. According to the report, Kazakhstan attracted $15.7 billion for new projects, becoming a leader in attracting investments in the North and Central Asia region.

The report highlights that the investment climate in the region shows a sustained commitment by international companies to diversify their strategies and support projects in key areas such as green energy, digitalization, and technological innovation.

"In this context, the proactive efforts of investment agencies and relevant ministries are particularly important. The success of new directions depends not only on creating favorable policies but also on supporting investors at all stages, including post-investment support," the report notes.

To note, according to the results of 2024, Kazakhstan saw an 88 percent increase in investments compared to 2023. Kazakhstan accounts for 63 percent of all attracted investments in the region.

Following Kazakhstan, the other countries in the list are: Uzbekistan – $4 billion (-49 percent), Kyrgyzstan – $2.1 billion (+310 percent), Azerbaijan – $1.2 billion (+1 percent), Turkmenistan – $339 million, Georgia – $126 million, and Armenia – $67 million