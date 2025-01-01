Kyrgyzstan's natural gas production goes down

BISHKEK, Kyrgyzstan, January 1. Kyrgyzstan produced 24.4 million cubic meters of natural gas in the period from January through November 2024, which is 0.8 percent less than in the same period of 2023 (24.6 million cubic meters).

Data obtained by Trend from the National Statistics Committee of Kyrgyzstan indicates that the country’s natural gas production reached 2.1 million cubic meters in November 2024, marking a 4.5 percent decline from the 2.2 million cubic meters produced in the same month the previous year.

Additionally, the country produced 268,100 tons of crude oil in the first 11 months of 2024, which is a 3.2 percent decrease compared to 277,000 tons during the same period in 2023.

However, the overall volume of mineral extraction in Kyrgyzstan from January through November 2024 amounted to 55.341 billion soms ($636 million), reflecting a 12 percent increase compared to the same period last year.

Notably, the volume of industrial products produced in the country from January through November 2024 amounted to more than 513 billion soms (about $5.9 billion), an increase of 104.8 percent compared to the same period in 2023.