Chinese company to invest in green energy projects in Uzbekistan's Fergana

TASHKENT, Uzbekistan, January 1. Investors of the Chinese Shanghai Oriental Credits Industrial Development Co., Ltd. are planning to invest in promising projects in the green energy sector in Uzbekistan's Fergana region, Trend reports.

The news followed a meeting between the regional administration and the General Director of the company James Cao.

The projects on the installation of solar panels on social objects of the region, cooperation in the construction of micro HPPs and pumping stations, as well as the creation of a service center in Fergana were proposed.

Moreover, the Governor of the Fergana region Khayrullo Bozorov assured that Chinese entrepreneurs will be provided with comprehensive support to start their activities.

Both parties agreed to develop business proposals and continue approvals for launching the projects.

Meanwhile, Uzbekistan plans to launch 18 new solar and wind power plants with a total capacity of 3,400 MW in 2025. Uzbekistan will also introduce energy storage systems with a capacity of 1,800 MW. This will be an important step in the development of renewable energy sources and the country's transition to clean technologies.