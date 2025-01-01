Türkiye sees decline in car exports to Iran

BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 1. Türkiye's car exports to Iran decreased by 9.3 percent year-on-year to $139.8 million from January through November 2024 compared to the same period last year, the statement of Türkiye's Ministry of Trade said, Trend reports.

Türkiye exported $12.6 million worth of cars to Iran in November 2024, which is 10.1 percent more than in November 2023.

Meanwhile, Türkiye's car exports rose 6 percent year-on-year to $33.7 billion from January through November 2024.

Türkiye exported $3.2 billion worth of automobile industry products in November 2024, which is 2.3 percent more than in November 2023.

To note, Türkiye has exported $36.9 billion worth of cars during the last 12 months (from November 2023 through November 2024).