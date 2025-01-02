Vətən müharibəsinin Anım Gününün rəmzi olan Xarı bülbül
Finance Materials 2 January 2025
Azerbaijan substantially increases remittances to Uzbekistan

Kamran Gasimov
BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 2. The volume of remittances of individuals from Azerbaijan to Uzbekistan amounted to $3.881 million from January through September 2024.

The data obtained by Trend from the country's Central Bank shows that this indicator increased by 45.52 percent, or $1.2 million, compared to the same period last year.

On that account, the slice of remittances heading to Uzbekistan makes up a mere one percent of the whole pie.

According to the results of 2023, the volume of remittances of individuals from Azerbaijan to Uzbekistan amounted to $3.6 million.

To note, the volume of remittances of individuals from foreign countries to Azerbaijan amounted to $1.6 billion by the end of 2023.

