Azerbaijan introduces new electricity tariffs

BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 2. The Tariff (Price) Council of Azerbaijan has announced new electricity tariffs, citing the impact of rising natural gas prices on electricity production costs and the need to ensure sustainable improvements in service quality, Trend reports.

For the public, the new monthly tariffs are as follows:

For consumption up to 200 kilowatt-hours (kWh), the tariff has increased by 0.4 qepik (0.23 cents), or 5%, from 8 to 8.4 gapiks (4.70-4.94 cents) per kWh.

For consumption between 200 and 300 kWh, the tariff has risen by 1 qepik (0.58 cents), or 11.1%, from 9 to 10 gapiks (5.29-5.88 cents) per kWh.

For consumption above 300 kWh, the tariff has increased by 2 qepik (1.17 cents), or 15.4%, from 13 to 15 gapiks (7.64-8.82 cents) per kWh.

As a result, the average tariff for electricity for the population has risen by 0.7 qepik (0.41 cents), or 7.8%.

Following these changes, the expected increase in average monthly costs for consumers is as follows:

65% of subscribers will see an increase of 45 gapiks (26.4 cents).

20% of subscribers will experience an increase of 1 manat and 33 gapiks (79.4 cents).

15% of subscribers, who consume more, will face an increase of 5 manat ($2.9) and 61 gapiks (35.8 cents).

For most consumers, 65%, the increase in electricity costs is at the lowest level—just 0.4 qepik (0.23 cents), or 5%.

To minimize the impact on consumer price indices, the electricity tariff for the industrial and agricultural sectors has risen by 0.6 gapiks (0.35 cents), or 6%, from 10 to 10.6 gapiks (5.88-6.23 cents) per kWh.

The tariff for electricity at charging stations has increased by 1.5 gapiks (0.88 cents), or 13.6%, from 11 to 12.5 gapiks (6.47-7.35 cents) per kWh. Entrepreneurs will determine the price of services at these stations on a competitive basis.