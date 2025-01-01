Azerbaijan's Khankendi residents celebrate New Year with fireworks (PHOTO)

KHANKENDI, Azerbaijan, January 1. The Day of Solidarity of World Azerbaijanis and the New Year were celebrated by the residents of Khankendi. After thirty-four years of homesickness, the festive joy of the residents of Khankendi was accompanied by fireworks in the city, Trend reports.

First of all, at the festive fair, guests listened to President Ilham Aliyev’s address on the occasion of the Day of Solidarity of World Azerbaijanis and the New Year through a large monitor.

The city of Khankendi welcomed the year 2025 together with its natives. The concert program organized on the eve of the holiday, a fair lasting several days and other interesting events became real entertainment for the city residents. More memorable was the fireworks in Khankendi on the occasion of the New Year.

The employees of state institutions, teachers and students of the Karabakh State University, city residents and guests who gathered at Zafar Square to share the joy of the holiday watched the fireworks with great interest. Fireworks painted the sky of Karabakh, the city of Khankendi in crimson tones. The spectacular fireworks were met with enthusiasm.