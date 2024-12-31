President Ilham Aliyev warns the leadership of Armenia

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 31. The South Caucasus should be a region of peace, security, and cooperation. Armenia's large-scale and rapid militarization, the supply of deadly weapons can disrupt this peace, the possible peace, said President Ilham Aliyev in his address on the occasion of the World Azerbaijanis Solidarity Day and New Year, Trend reports.

“Azerbaijan will not simply observe this. Thirty years of occupation and destruction, the devastation of Karabakh and East Zangezur, the Khojaly genocide, the fact that one million of our compatriots became refugees and displaced persons because of Armenia will never be erased from our memory. We will never forget this. Armenia's policy, its aggressive substance must always be taken into account. Therefore, I once again feel obliged to warn the Armenian leadership to refrain from this dangerous path. Moreover, they are not capable of competing with us in military or any other field,” the President added.