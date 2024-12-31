The Netherlands congratulate Azerbaijan on World Solidarity Day and New Year

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 31. The Embassy of the Kingdom of the Netherlands in Baku sent congratulations on the occasion of December 31 - World Azerbaijanis Solidarity Day and the upcoming New Year, Trend reports.

A corresponding message was published on the embassy’s official Instagram page.

"The Embassy of the Kingdom of the Netherlands in the Republic of Azerbaijan congratulates the people of Azerbaijan on the Day of Solidarity of World Azerbaijanis and wishes them a happy, prosperous and peaceful New Year," the congratulations read.