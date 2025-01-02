Azerbaijan’s MFA extends condolences to Montenegro

BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 2. Azerbaijan’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs has extended its condolences to Montenegro following a tragic incident in the city of Cetinje, Trend reports.

In a statement shared on social media, the Ministry expressed its sorrow over the deadly attack:

“We are deeply saddened by the tragic attack in Cetinje, which resulted in numerous deaths and injuries. We extend our heartfelt condolences to the families of the victims and wish a swift recovery to the injured.”

The mass shooting in Cetinje claimed 12 lives and left four others injured. In response, Montenegro’s government has declared three days of national mourning and canceled all events scheduled for the start of the new year.

This is the second mass shooting to occur in Cetinje in the past two and a half years. A similar incident on August 13, 2022, left 10 people dead and six injured.