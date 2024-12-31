Azerbaijani oil prices rise

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 31. On December 30, the price of Azerbaijan’s Azeri Light crude oil on a CIF basis in the Italian port of Augusta rose by $0.33 compared to the previous rate, reaching $76.45 per barrel, Trend reports, citing a source in the country's oil and gas market.

On a FOB basis in the Turkish port of Ceyhan, the price of Azeri Light increased by $0.34 to $75.17 per barrel.

The price of URALS crude rose by $0.32 from the previous rate, reaching $61.95 per barrel.

The price of North Sea benchmark crude, Dated Brent, fell by $0.01 compared to the previous rate, standing at $74.08 per barrel.

The official exchange rate for December 31 is 1.7 AZN/USD.