Formula One's Azerbaijan Grand Prix dates set for 2025

BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 2. The International Automobile Federation (FIA) has rolled out the red carpet for the 2025 Formula 1 World Championship calendar, Trend reports citing the official FIA website.

Subsequently, the dates for the Azerbaijan Grand Prix have now come to light.

The high-velocity motorsport spectacle, which Baku is set to facilitate for the ninth iteration, is scheduled to transpire from September 19 to 21. This event will signify the 17th iteration of the Grand Prix series for the current competitive season.

The season will begin on March 14 in Australia and conclude with the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix, scheduled for December 5-7.

