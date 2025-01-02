Vətən müharibəsinin Anım Gününün rəmzi olan Xarı bülbül
Azerbaijan sees boost in butter production

Economy Materials 2 January 2025
Sadig Javadov
BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 2. Azerbaijan produced 26.9 tons of butter from January through November last year.

Data obtained by Trend from the State Statistics Committee shows that this marks a jump of 2.2 tons, or a whopping 9.1 times more, in comparison to the same stretch in 2023.

In the initial 11-month timeframe of the preceding year, the national output of butter reached a total of 24.6 tons.

Moreover, the stock of finished goods amounted to 0.9 tons as of December 1, 2024.

