Azerbaijan welcomes New Year with spectacular Victory fireworks display (PHOTO/VIDEO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 1. The year 2024 was inscribed as a successful chapter in the annals of Azerbaijan’s development. Over the past year, Azerbaijan has further enhanced its international prestige, achieving remarkable progress in political, economic and other domains, Trend reports.

The Victory in the Patriotic War was consolidated at the political and diplomatic levels. Azerbaijan’s territorial integrity and sovereignty, achieved at the cost of the blood of the country’s heroic soldiers and officers, martyrs, is the most valuable national asset for its people. Currently, the large-scale restoration and reconstruction works are underway in the liberated territories, with the Great Return program being successfully implemented.

Azerbaijan's capital Baku celebrated 31 December - the Day of Solidarity of World Azerbaijanis and the New Year on Sunday amid grandiose fireworks displays.

The city residents and guests watched the grandiose fireworks arranged by the Baku City Executive Authority at the Baku Seaside Boulevard on the occasion of the World Azerbaijanis Solidarity Day and New Year's celebrations.