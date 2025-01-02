Axpo subsidiary cuts electricity prices

BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 2. Starting from January 1, Axpo subsidiary CKW has cut electricity prices for its customers—offering a 30% reduction for private consumers and 26% for business clients, Trend.

This translates to significant savings: an average four-person household will save approximately CHF 400 annually in 2025 compared to last year, while small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) in the basic supply category can expect to reduce their annual costs by nearly CHF 12,000.

CKW, an Axpo subsidiary, already provided some of Switzerland's most competitive electricity rates in 2024. As part of the Axpo Group, the company also stands as one of the country's most affordable suppliers of grid usage tariffs. Over recent years, Axpo has offered large customers, including industrial companies, distribution grid operators, and SMEs, the opportunity to secure long-term contracts. These contracts allowed electricity to be purchased three years in advance, with rates that were significantly lower than market prices during the 2022-2024 period. From 2019 to 2021, Axpo sold electricity at an average rate of 6 centimes per kilowatt-hour, much lower than the 14 centimes/kWh market price at the time of delivery.

Over the last five years, Axpo has nearly doubled its equity to CHF 13 billion, contributed around CHF 700 million in Swiss taxes, and created roughly 1,200 new jobs in the country. For the latest financial year, Axpo’s Board of Directors is proposing a total dividend payout of CHF 670 million, including both a regular and special dividend, all of which will benefit the people of the nine owner cantons.

In 2025, Axpo plans to continue its robust investment strategy, focusing on new and existing energy infrastructure. The company’s project portfolio for electricity generation and transmission over the coming years includes projects valued at approximately CHF 2 billion. This amount excludes a recent CHF 350 million investment in the Beznau nuclear power plant and an additional CHF 1 billion investment planned for the Leibstadt nuclear power plant, in collaboration with its shareholders.

Follow the author on X: @Lyaman_Zeyn