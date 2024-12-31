Lithuanian Foreign Minister offers condolences to Jeyhun Bayramov following plane crash

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 31. Lithuanian Foreign Minister Kestutis Budrys reached out to his Azerbaijani counterpart, Jeyhun Bayramov, to express condolences over the Azerbaijan Airlines plane crash near Aktau during the Baku-Grozny flight, Trend reports.

Budrys extended heartfelt sympathies to the families of the victims and wished a swift recovery to those injured. He expressed regret that the ministers' first official interaction was prompted by such a tragic incident and assured Lithuania's readiness to assist in the victims' rehabilitation and the investigation of the crash.

Minister Bayramov thanked his Lithuanian counterpart for the support, noting that the investigation is under the direct oversight of Azerbaijan’s leadership, with a state commission established to uncover the causes of the tragedy.

The ministers also discussed regional and international security issues, as well as opportunities for bilateral and multilateral cooperation. Highlighting the upcoming 30th anniversary of diplomatic relations between Azerbaijan and Lithuania in 2025, they reiterated their commitment to strengthening bilateral ties.