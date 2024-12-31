Number of citizens returning to Karabakh and East Zangezur to increase significantly next year - President Ilham Aliyev

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 31. Azerbaijan lives in peace, tranquility, security and stability, said President Ilham Aliyev in his address on the occasion of the World Azerbaijanis Solidarity Day and New Year, Trend reports.

The head of state remarked: “About 10,000 former internally displaced persons have already returned to these lands. The best conditions have been created for them. In general, more than 30,000 people live and work in liberated territories – both in the newly opened enterprises and social facilities, and in construction. Next year, of course, the number of citizens who will return there will increase significantly.”