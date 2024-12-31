Kyrgyzstan discloses inflation target for 2025

BISHKEK, Kyrgyzstan, December 31. The National Bank of Kyrgyzstan plans to keep inflation within the target range of 5-7 percent in 2025, Trend reports.

According to the bank's monetary policy plan for 2025, inflation expectations among businesses and households are weakening, and core inflation is steadily decreasing. As before, changes in state tariff policies continue to contribute to the overall price level.

The high level of excess liquidity in the banking system is actively managed by the National Bank through monetary tools to maintain a balanced level of money supply in the economy.

The Eurasian Development Bank (EDB) forecasts inflation in Kyrgyzstan to be around 5 percent in 2025. The EDB attributes this to rising global commodity prices, higher interest rates, and cooling consumer demand.

As of December 20, 2024, inflation in Kyrgyzstan stood at 6.2 percent. The National Bank of Kyrgyzstan expects inflation to stay below 6.5 percent by the end of the year.