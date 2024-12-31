Heydar Aliyev Foundation VP Leyla Aliyeva, Head of Baku Media Center Arzu Aliyeva visit DOST Center for Inclusive Development and Creativity (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 31. Leyla Aliyeva, Vice-President of the Heydar Aliyev Foundation, and Arzu Aliyeva, Head of the Baku Media Center, visited the DOST Center for Inclusive Development and Creativity, Trend reports.

Sahil Babayev, Minister of Labor and Social Protection of the Population, provided information about the center’s activities.

The center, established under the initiative of First Vice-President Mehriban Aliyeva, focuses on the creative potential, rehabilitation, and social integration of persons with disabilities, members of martyr families, and other vulnerable groups.

Opened three years ago, the DOST Center is the first and largest inclusive creativity and development space in the South Caucasus. Over the past period, more than 600 individuals have received services, including social-psychological support, and over 100 events have been held. Currently, 156 beneficiaries are participating in various training programs. The center also operates a branch, “DOST House,” in Ismayilli.

The beneficiaries' handicrafts have been displayed at several international exhibitions, including the "Art Pavilion" in the Green Zone at COP29.

During their visit, Leyla Aliyeva and Arzu Aliyeva viewed handicrafts made by children from vulnerable groups involved in culinary training. The children presented sweets they had made on the theme of "New Year."

Leyla Aliyeva and Arzu Aliyeva also reviewed the training process and creative works in studios such as sound recording, floristry, artistic carving, carpet weaving, ceramics, and visual arts. Additionally, they watched a performance by the capoeira trainer and beneficiaries.

Beneficiaries and "Inclusive DOST" volunteers showcased clothing samples created in the center's studios.

A concert program, dedicated to December 31— World Azerbaijanis Solidarity Day and the New Year holiday—was presented, featuring performances by trainers and beneficiaries, accompanied by the Center's Inclusive Camera Orchestra and Inclusive Ensemble.