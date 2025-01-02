Iran to commission new well at joint gas field with Qatar

BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 2. The first domestic well (infill) in the South Pars gas field (North Dome in Qatar), Iran's joint gas field with Qatar, will be put into operation in a month, Executive Director of Iran's Pars Oil and Gas Company Turaj Dehgani told reporters, Trend reports.

According to him, drilling of an inner well (infill) with 4 drilling rigs is currently underway on platforms 19A and 19b of the South Pars gas field.

Dehgani pointed out that once the drilling wraps up, the other phases of the field will be tackled too.

The official added that 35 infill wells are planned to be drilled in the South Pars gas field. Within the next three years, with the commissioning of these wells, the production of the field will increase.

Meanwhile, 17 infill wells are planned to be drilled on platforms in Iran's South Pars gas field. With the full commissioning of these wells, production will increase to 36 million cubic meters per day.

The South Pars gas field (North Dome in Qatar) is a joint Iran-Qatar gas field. It is reported that gas reserves in this field amount to 51 trillion cubic meters, of which 36 trillion cubic meters can be produced. Iran's share in this field is 14 trillion cubic meters of gas and 18 billion barrels of gas condensate. The Iranian side claims that more than 700 million cubic meters of gas is produced daily from the field.

To note, Iran ranks as the world's second-largest nation regarding its substantial gas reserves, boasting approximately 34 trillion cubic meters of natural gas. At present, there are 22 gas fields actively functioning within the territorial bounds of Iran.