Uzbekistan notes growth in metallurgical industry output

TASHKENT, Uzbekistan, January 1. The output of Uzbekistan's metallurgical industry totaled 154.5 trillion soums ($11.9 billion) from January through November 2024.

The data obtained by Trend from the country's statistics agency showed that this figure increased by 36.7 percent year-on-year (113 trillion soums, or $8.7 billion, in January-November 2023).

The share of the metallurgical industry in the structure of the manufacturing industry amounted to 23.3 percent.

At the same time, the volume of other non-metallic products reached 36.9 trillion soums ($2.8 billion) in the mentioned period. Compared to the same period of 2023, this volume increased by 50 percent (24.6 trillion soums, or $1.9 billion from January through November 2023).

The share of other non-metallic mineral products in the structure of the manufacturing industry amounted to 5.6 percent.

Meanwhile, Uzbekistan's enterprises manufactured industrial products worth 780.8 trillion soums ($60 billion) from January through November 2024. This figure has increased by 34.9 percent year-on-year (578.8 trillion soums, or $44.7 billion in January–November 2023).