Azerbaijani taekwondo athletes win 104 medals at international tournaments in 2024

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 31. Azerbaijani taekwondo athletes secured 104 medals at international competitions in 2024, Trend reports.

The medal haul included 27 gold, 25 silver, and 52 bronze.

A significant achievement came at the 2023 World Para-Taekwondo Championships, where Azerbaijani athletes claimed 11 medals: 4 gold, 3 silver, and 4 bronze.

The standout moment of 2024 was Gashim Magomedov's silver medal in the 58 kg category at the Paris Summer Olympics. Azerbaijani para-taekwondo athletes also made history at the Paralympics, with Imameddin Khalilov (70 kg, K44) and Sabir Zeynalov (58 kg, K44) winning the country’s first-ever medals in the sport. Khalilov, a European and world champion and participant in the 2020 Tokyo Paralympic Games, brought home a gold medal, while Zeynalov secured a bronze.