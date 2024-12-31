Number of Uzbek tourists visiting Türkiye revealed

TASHKENT, Uzbekistan, December 31. The number of Uzbek tourists visiting Türkiye amounted to 214,200 from January through November 2024.

According to the data obtained by Trend from Uzbekistan's Statistics Agency, this figure has increased by 22,2 percent year-on-year.

The most common reasons for tourists from Uzbekistan to visit Türkiye were medical purposes (3,811 people), business (1,570 people), visiting relatives (42,917 people), studying (2,618 people), and other objectives.

Meanwhile, tourist traffic from Uzbekistan totaled 5.7 million people from January through November 2024. This figure increased by 31.3 percent (1.3 million people) compared to the same period last year.

The most popular tourist destination for Uzbek citizens was Kyrgyzstan, with 2.7 million visitors. In second place was Tajikistan, with 1.1 million visitors, followed by Kazakhstan with 888,600 visitors.